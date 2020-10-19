PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Governor Ducey announced in a press release Monday that $715,000 from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund will be going to 19 organizations across the state.
Ducey created the fund back in March to help support non-profit organizations assist Arizonans impacted by COVID-19.
“Organizations across the state have worked tirelessly to make sure Arizonans are kept safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey. “From providing hot meals to housing assistance, education support and much more, our communities have come together to help one another during the pandemic. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, and to the organizations and volunteers who continue to support Arizonans in need.”
The organizations are the Salvation Army, Southwest Human Development, Jewish Family & Children's Services Phoenix, International Rescue Committee (Phoenix and Tucson), Helping Hands for Freedom, Phoenix Indian Center, Native American Connections, Phoenix Children's Hardship Fund, Jewish Family & Children's Services Tucson, Green Valley Assistance, River Fund, Short Creek Dream Center, Greater Phoenix Urban League, Saving Amy, Diana Gregory Outreach Services, Payson Senior Center, Andrew House, Homeward Bound and Christian Family Care Agency, per the press release.
These organizations were chosen as ones that provide short-term housing, food, basic living help, employment assistance, education, health services, and more.
To donate or get more information about the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, visit ArizonaTogether.org.