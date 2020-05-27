PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's not exactly the best time to be a college graduate, entering the job market during a worldwide health crisis.
"It's very frightening and scary as a fresh graduate to look for jobs," said Aldwin Galang, a new graduate from ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. "However, I'm really passionate and looking forward to making an impact."
But of all the career paths recent college graduates have chosen, students going into healthcare may be in better shape than students with other degrees.
Angela Badger just graduated from Gateway Community College with a degree in respiratory therapy. Already, hospitals and doctors' offices are lining up to hire her. "I've had several different job offers," said Badger. "That's the nature of what we are doing; we get offers. It's not a thing where I am searching for a job at all."
Like other healthcare grads, Badger takes comfort in knowing her career will likely take off quickly. But there's also a sense of fear and concern, entering a profession with significant health risks, in the fight to contain the coronavirus.
"It's absolutely scary, but it doesn't deter me at all," said Badger. "It makes me think differently on how to protect my family, but it doesn't change my mind at all. In fact, it pushes me more to be a part of it because I know the need is so great."
Travis Laird is regional V.P. with Robert Half, a job recruiting company in Phoenix. Laird said that healthcare isn't the only industry looking to bring in more people. Technology services, finance, accounting and construction are all industries in Arizona that have remained strong.