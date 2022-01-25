SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The worker shortage is leading to a child care crisis in Arizona. Facilities like WizKidz, with four locations across the Valley, are so short-staffed that they have to limit enrollment and turn some families away. "As demand has increased, we, unfortunately, can't keep up with that demand," said Marla Picciao, founder of WizKidz.
Christy Cornish says she struggled to find child care for her two young kids. After applying to 20 facilities, she finally got into WizKidz in Scottsdale. "Child care is really important and one of the biggest things you worry about. When you feel like you don't know where that is going to be or how that is going to end up. That is really stressful," said Cornish.
Picciao is now looking to hire dozens of workers to help keep up with the demand. She says they are increasing wages, offering more benefits and rolling out a housing assistance program. If you would like to apply, click here.
Meanwhile, parents can apply for up to $7,000 to help with child care costs if a school closes down because of a COVID-19 outbreak. If approved, the state will pay for the services directly. There is a list of approved child care providers. However, it is still unclear if all those providers are enrolling kids right now. The Governor's Office said it is looking into this. For more information on Gov. Doug Ducey's Open for Learning Recovery Benefit Program, click here.