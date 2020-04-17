PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve said those who have underlying health conditions can be at risk for contracting COVID-19 most, and now doctors from around the world are trying to study one group in particular. Those with heart conditions seem to be very susceptible to a severe case of the coronavirus, but why?

“The fear of getting it, but for them, knowing that they might be at a greater risk of dying from it,” said Dr. Martha Gulati, the chief of cardiology for the UArizona College of Medicine.

That’s a thought Dr. Gulati knows her patients are having during this scary day-to-day life.

Dr. Gulati has been collaborating with cardiologists across the world to learn more about COVID-19 and it’s the relationship to the heart.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 who have a type of cardiovascular disease are nearly 22% more likely to end up in the ICU. Dr. Gulati believes there may be a reason why.

“Even though it predominantly affects the lungs, it makes it harder to breathe. Therefore you have less oxygen, heart has to work harder, the heart that’s already compromised may be the one that can’t keep up,” she said.

New Covid-19 crisis hits ICUs as more patients need dialysis Emergency room doctors say they are running into a new crisis as they struggle to treat patients with Covid-19 -- a shortage of dialysis machines and supplies.

She said it’s too early to determine which heart conditions seem to be affected most, and said that’s something they’ll be looking at over the coming months and year as we learn more about the virus. But, she said it’s critical for heart patients to protect themselves as much as possible if they have to leave the house at all.

“Wear a mask in public. Wear gloves if you have them, but definitely wear a mask,” she said.

Dr. Gulati encourages heart patients to stay in contact with their doctors, especially through telemedicine, so they can help them with care if they start to experience any coronavirus symptoms.