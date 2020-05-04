SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Impact Church in Scottsdale administered 500 COVID-19 tests on Monday and had room for 30 more appointments on Tuesday, thanks to the work of Cardinals Linebacker Jordan Hicks.
Hicks donated $100,000 to the church's COVID-19 relief fund. Despite being in quarantine in Austin, TX, Hicks also helped with the testing site in Scottsdale at the site of the church's new planned facility.
"He wanted to help people that are losing jobs, people losing businesses and also people worried about being infected by the sickness," said Impact Church Pastor Travis Hearn. "He started dreaming and brainstorming and he donated $100,000 to match our relief efforts."
Hicks isn't the only Cardinals connection at the church. Former Cardinals first round pick Andre Wadsworth started the church as a Bible study for athletes.
"We hit our benchmark in a week," said Hicks, at his off-season home in Austin. "To see the impact that the church is having on lives is exciting to be a part of."
Hicks and his wife also organized an animal adoption campaign in Austin that got 260 animals adopted in a week's time. He has a message for those dealing with the struggles of COVID-19.
"Stay strong," said Hicks. "These times won't last. We will bounce back. Find a way to utilize these moments."
Hicks was second on the Cardinals with 93 tackles in 2019, his first season with the Cardinals.
You can schedule an appointment for testing on the church's website here.