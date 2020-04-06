PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Attorney General's Office (AGO) has ordered Phoenix business to stop touting one of its products as a "treatment or cure for COVID-19."

The AGO sent YiLoLife, LLC, a cease-and-desist let on Friday, saying the company's retail store, YiLo Superstore, "appears to be violating the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act … by fraudulently advertising merchandise as having an effect on COVID-19 or on the immune's ability to resist or combat the disease. The product in question, according to the AGO's letter, is called "Coronav Immunization Stabilizer Tincture."

At this point, the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved any treatment or preventative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In its letter to YiLo, the AGO's letter cites a specific webpage that "gives consumers instructions about how to use the tincture 'should you come down with a life threatening (sic) virus.'" When Arizona's Family checked that webpage on Monday morning, it appeared to have been taken down.

The AGO ordered the company to provide "written confirmation of compliance" by the end of business on Monday. The AGO also instructed YiLo "to preserve all written and electronic materials related to YiLoLife, LLC's sale or advertisement of any products related to COVID-19 in anticipation of consumer fraud litigation."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet has been rife with "treatments" and "cures" for the disease.

Stopping the spread of coronavirus: Myths vs. facts “A lot of what we’re seeing on the internet is myth, made up. I would caution people because some of it could be dangerous.”

Last month, a Phoenix man died and his wife got sick after they ingested non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate to try and self-medicate for COVID-19. The version of the chemical that they took was intended to be an aquarium additive and not meant for human consumption. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory about the incident.

CDC to public: Do not take chemicals containing chloroquine phosphate for COVID-19 "At this time, there are no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are FDA-approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19."

"Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so," Dr. Daniel Brooks, the medical director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, shortly after it happened. "The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health."

While scientists are looking into treatment and vaccination possibilities for COVID-19, nothing, including cannabis, has been approved by the FDA.

"The AGO will not tolerate attempts by businesses to prey on the fears of Arizonans during this public health crisis by using misrepresentations to sell or advertise products," the AGO's letter said.

According to YiLo's website, the company began with a "quest to create the finest medicated chocolates, drinks, brownies, candies and snacks for medical marijuana patients." It then expanded to include cannabis-infused drinks and "potions."