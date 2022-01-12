PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Staffing continues to be a top concern for Arizona hospitals.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the state went to the federal government Monday, asking paramedics to assist five valley hospitals. They include Banner New River, Valleywise, Arizona General Laveen, Abrazo Central Campus and Scottsdale Osborn.

The paramedics would work alongside nurses, helping in emergency rooms and supporting medical-surgical staffing. The state requested four paramedics to work in each hospital.

COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the county The United States is seeing a record number of hospitalizations for children under 5-years-old and new admissions for children under 18 are averaging nearly 800 a day.

"To me, it's the biggest thing that keeps me up at night," said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, director of ASU's Biodesign Institute. "That's the biggest scare. There are empty beds, but there's no one to staff the beds, and that's the big concern."

Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer at Valleywise Health, said the hospital had to open additional space Wednesday to care for COVID patients. He predicts Arizona won't reach a peak in hospitalizations until February.

"We're going to continue to see this impact probably for the next four to six weeks in Arizona all around us," said White.

White said there are 50 COVID-positive patients in the hospital and 52 at the behavioral health facility.

"Almost half of the individuals that are coming in and being admitted to our behavioral health units are testing positive, which requires us again to isolate those individuals within our behavioral health facilities to not be able to transmit this virus amongst these patients," said White.

"The concern would be people are not going to get into the hospital who need to get into the hospital," said LaBaer. "They're going to have to manage at home somehow."