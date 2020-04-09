PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona National Guard just completed a unique mission. On Thursday, they flew in 40,000 yards of surgical cloth that will be made into protective gowns for local medical workers.

Officials said Gov. Doug Ducey called on the Arizona National Guard to fly the mission. Doctors and nurses all over the country have been expressing concern about the lack of personal protective equipment.

The shipment of supplies came from North Carolina and will be distributed to two local manufacturing facilities where the gowns will be made.

"This was a very rare event today. In my career, we have not flown a mission directed by the governor of Arizona, for the people of Arizona, because we are in a historic crisis," said Colonel Patrick Donaldson, Commander of the Arizona Air National Guard's 161 Air Refueling Wing.

Officials said the gowns will be distributed to local Dignity Health and Honor Health hospitals.