SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We know coronavirus has been difficult for all families, but what about families that are trying to adopt? The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All you have to do is go here and click the "foster and adoption" tab. One Valley couple virtually adopted two children after taking care of them in foster care since August. "Right when we got into the car we knew," said Michelle Baker after meeting Xavier and his little sister Rocio, with Michelle's significant other Kelli.

It was important for the Bakers to keep the siblings together. "They always had hope they would be together, and we're with them, and that's what is important," said Baker. While taking the children in, the world was turned upside down in March as coronavirus shut down agencies across the state.

The Bakers virtually adopted the two children after a phone call with a judge. "We're just thankful that we were able to still do it virtually and still became a family," said Baker. The department said you can do most of the training and courses online for adoption and foster care, but the department said a CPR test and checking your environment for the child will have to be done in person.