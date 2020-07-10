PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Avondale Elementary School District is the first public school district in the state to receive HealthyVerify certification against COVID-19. What that means is, throughout the school year, they’ll be following safety measures provided by medical professionals, like Banner Neurological institute and ASU, to keep you child safe from getting infected.
Dr. Betsy Hargrove, Superintendent of Avondale Elementary School District, said their new system, which was first designed to certify businesses were safe to reopen, is helping her district move forward in bringing back students and staff.
The company called HealthyVerify, is based out of Phoenix and partners with medical professionals, under CDC guidelines, tailoring a safety plan for their customers, in this case, kids grades K-8th at ten campuses in Avondale and Goodyear.
“Anything from entering the school and what the procedures are to walking in a classroom and how do you transition from one class to another,” said Hargrove. Including, having everyone wear masks and keeping the same group of kids together.
Hargrove said it took their district around two weeks to get certified and to the point where they can safely welcome back students in-person on August 18.
The program was paid for by the district who hopes to get reimbursed with federal funds. As part of the process, the district will be reviewed every month to keep their certification.