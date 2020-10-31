PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The state's eviction moratorium, put in place to give renters a break during the pandemic, has ended. But there is federal protection out there that an attorney wants you to know about.

"I think you have these landlords chomping at the bit, but now these federal orders have come into play. And now these unfortunate landlords have to wait some more," said found partner of MacQueen & Gottlieb Law Firm and real estate attorney Benjamin Gottlieb.

Despite that, Gottlieb said Valley landlords may still try to evict you if you're still under the state eviction moratorium, which ended Saturday. Tenants can fill out paperwork for a declaration for their landlord if you click here.

The moratorium does not excuse you from any payment and only protects those who lost income from the pandemic. Tenants will have to cough up missed payments on the first of the year.

Gottlieb fears for the worst for the people who are just now getting back on their feet. "At the end of this year, as landlords line up to file eviction actions, they are going to be seeking multiple months of rent including late fees. This will likely happen at the same time when people are getting back on their feet with respect to employment." said Gottlieb. "There's no doubt people are going to get hurt."

Landlords are also having a tough time not collecting bills for months. Meanwhile, Governor Doug Ducey added seven million dollars to rental assistance.