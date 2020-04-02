TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona State University’s spring commencement ceremony will be a virtual celebration. “The format may be different, but our enthusiasm for celebration has never been more inspired,” ASU President Michael Crow said in a letter to graduates Thursday. He described the decision as “the only responsible decision and course of action available.”
Crow pointed out how people have been using technology to come together and engage with each other in a big way over the past several weeks.
“Obviously, this means a departure from our traditions,” he said. “But reimagining ASU’s commencement ceremonies does not mean canceling them. Sun Devil Nation is going to celebrate.”
He said he understands the inherent disappointment of not celebrating such a major milestone surrounded by family and friends. And he offered an option for graduates who want to do that when things settle down.
“For those who wish to do so, the opportunity to participate in person will be available for Spring 2020 graduates in both December 2020 and again in May 2021,” Crow wrote in his letter.
That’s on top of what is planned next month.
“We will celebrate and we will honor what you have accomplished online this May,” Crow said in his letter. “We will do so in a way that keeps you and your loved ones safe. We will overcome whatever obstacles might be presented. We will focus on what we can do.”
Crow said plans and logistics are still being worked out. Details will be posted online at graduation.asu.edu.
MICHAEL CROW'S FULL LETTER TO GRADUATES
April 2, 2020
To Spring 2020 ASU graduates,
Due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the public health recommendations that come with it, we have reached the only responsible decision and course of action available: Arizona State University’s 2020 spring commencement will move to a virtual, online ceremony. The format may be different, but our enthusiasm for celebration has never been more inspired.
As we all have experienced over the last several weeks, technology-enabled engagement presents an extraordinary opportunity to come together. And as our undergraduate and graduate students know from what they have accomplished, adaptation and perseverance are part of what the university experience is all about.
Obviously, this means a departure from our traditions. But reimagining ASU’s commencement ceremonies does not mean canceling them. Sun Devil Nation is going to celebrate. We will continue in the spirit that drove us earlier in the semester when classes were moved to an online format. We will continue to advance.
As we push forward to make this happen, I am mindful of the disappointment that you and your family will likely share in not being able to gather in-person at ASU. As a first-generation college graduate, who came from a family where college attainment was a life-changing achievement, I can appreciate the anticipation of reaching this defining milestone. For those who wish to do so, the opportunity to participate in person will be available for Spring 2020 graduates in both December 2020 and again in May 2021. I understand the desire to share this special occasion with classmates, family and friends
So, let’s do that. Now, and later if you choose to do so.
We will celebrate and we will honor what you have accomplished online this May. We will do so in a way that keeps you and your loved ones safe. We will overcome whatever obstacles might be presented. We will focus on what we can do.
I encourage you tap into the same resourcefulness that has guided your journey to earn a degree at ASU. You have demonstrated an ability to adapt and to persevere. That is what makes a Sun Devil.
Many of you have already RSVP’d for graduation ceremonies, and I encourage all of you to do so. You have earned this day of celebration — make it yours.
More details will be coming soon as we make plans for ASU’s 2020 spring commencement. Please look here for additional information: https://graduation.asu.edu/
In closing, let me offer my congratulations. You made it. Graduation is on the horizon, and we will come together to honor what you have accomplished.
Michael M. Crow
ASU President