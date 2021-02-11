TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A chemical found in your breakfast might be the trick to getting rid of COVID-19 symptoms quicker.
An ASU grad student is part of a research team, hoping to learn whether or not two supplements reduce inflammation after COVID-19.
"It can either be Curcumin, which comes from the spice turmeric," said ASU Grad Student Samantha Fessler. "...the other one is Palmitoylethanolamide, and that comes from things like eggs and peanut oil...using these supplements with the flu, they've been proven to improve inflammation associated with the flu viral infection and also post-recovery from other types of chronic issues."
She said researchers want participants to join the study.
"We're looking for individuals who either were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic," said Fessler. "That means they weren't hospitalized or didn't have any severe complications."
For a month, participants will take one of the supplements or a placebo.
Phlebotomists draw their blood before getting the pills and again after four weeks.
Each participant takes home a calendar, tracking when they take the supplement, any over-the-counter medications they use and if they have any COVID-related symptoms.
“We’re going to be measuring a variety of circulating inflammatory markers including but not limited to cytokines, C-reactive protein, ferritin and white blood cell differentials," said Fessler.
The data won't come in until May or June.
Although Fessler said lot of work goes into the study, she hopes for answers that change lives.
"To be in a moment that's outstanding in history and try to do something as an intervention to actually help improve the quality of life and the recovery with these individuals is really important to me," said Fessler.