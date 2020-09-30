TEMPE, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - There is growing concern from Arizona State University students about their fall semester finals after major schedule changes.
The university is not having students return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break due to high COVID numbers, which is changing their finals dates too. Now, some students are looking at up to four finals in one day.
ASU students who spoke to Arizona’s Family said on top of an already stressful and unprecedented semester, now they're being told there will not be a final exam week like usual. Instead, final exams will be held on the last day of class a whole week earlier.
The problem: many of their classes end on the same day.
“For the 2-3 exams, they’re the same day, and the paper is due the last day of class as well, so I guess 4 of those are going to be due all at the same time,” said ASU junior Dawson Turner.
“For me, I think it would be about 3 or 4. Then you have to factor in the amount of time it takes to study for that,” said ASU junior Jack Johnson.
Besides their school work, both Turner and Johnson also have jobs outside of classes. After seeing President Crow's latest update regarding classes after Thanksgiving break, the two are among many worried students.
The university is moving the end of classes up a week, and final exams are being held virtually on the last day of class. So now they're also losing a week of learning and studying.
“To have it just torn away from us halfway through the semester definitely poses a very frustrating side to it,” said Turner.
While both Turner and Johnson said they will buckle up and get done what they have to, they said there's been little to no communication about the changes either, leaving many confused.
“I’ve really only heard from one teacher, and that’s about it,” said Turner.
“I don’t really know how I’m supposed to handle a final exam from home, or how that is going to work, and I haven’t really gotten a lot of information about it,” said Johnson.
An ASU spokesperson said they never like students to have more than two final exams on one day, but said with this situation, if that's the case, students are encouraged to talk to their professors to see if whether there is flexibility or not.