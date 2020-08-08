PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University is expecting to welcome back more than 13,000 students at four of their Phoenix metro campus downtown locations for the 2020 - 2021 school year on Saturday after a school year that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, to keep up with CDC regulations, ASU's move-in dates will be extended to those of prior years and move-in times will be staggered to allow for social distancing practices.

The first wave of move-ins will be for Maricopa County residents. Since students are living close by, they will be expected to move their belongings in a span of four days and not immediately. They once classes start, they can return and live in the dorms.

The Tempe ASU campus will start their move-in process on August 15th.

Here are some new things students can expect when they return to campus for classes:

ASU classes will begin classes August 20. They will be offering three options for on-campus classes this year including ASU immersion, ASU Sync and iCourses.

ASU immersion will be in-person classes that will be on-campus.

ASU Sync will have lectures available through Zoom and will be a fully interactive remote learning. Occasionally there will be in-person classes but majority will be remote. When you can't attend, you can access the class through Sync.

iCourses will provide classes entirely online and lectures will be available on demand.

When on campus, staff and students will be required to wear a face mask while inside the buildings. Classrooms will be cleaned daily and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned additionally. Cleaning and sanitizing supplies will be in every classroom. There will also be a reduction in attendance in classrooms by half.

COVID-19 testing will be available for staff and students.

"The university houses a CLIA-certified* testing lab at the Biodesign Institute and has been implementing testing for front-line health care workers, first responders and critical infrastructure employees since April. ASU will provide a saliva-based COVID-19 test and will prioritize testing for any student or employee who is exhibiting symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Turnaround time for test results is 24-48 hours."

ASU will have more vacant rooms in on-campus housing to provide physical distancing that will also assist in creating isolation spaces if needed. There will be restrictions in common areas and outdoor community areas. Face masks will be required and high-traffic areas will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitizer stations will be available too.

ASU will have pre-packaged utensils in all eating areas on campus plus touchless payments, physical distancing in lines and Plexiglas barriers. These areas will be cleaned regularly as well.

In-person and virtual fitness programs will be available for students through ASU Sync and vary case-by-case. Campus shuttle will continue to have social distancing and will be cleaned regularly.

For staff, there will be social distancing measures in place, limited travel and access to COVID-19 testing. Classrooms and residence halls will be cleaned regularly and will go through a regular fogging system cleanse.

Out-of-state and international students may not be able to start the system on campus right away but can learn through ASU Sync for the first half of the semester before attending in-person. Staff will work with students to accommodate the different time zones too.

