TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University is making a big move to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is asking all students who are living on campus to move out by April 15 and offering them a $1,500 credit. The university said it would apply to those students who have other "reasonable accommodations" to live off campus.

"We find it necessary to adopt this stance because fewer students on campus reduces the risk for everyone," the school said in an email.

ASU said those students who can't move out will be allowed to stay on campus and meals will still be provided.

Those eligible for the $1,500 nonrefundable credit will have to move out by the April 15 deadline and out-of-state students who have lived in other locations before April and who have collected their belongings by May 10.

ASU says no refunds will be given for tuition A university spokesperson told us that no, tuition would not be refunded because the university has continued to operate at "full capacity delivered in a different mode."

Students not eligible for the refund are those who live on campus after the deadline and students whose housing and/or meal expenses are paid for by ASU.

On March 16, ASU said all classes for the spring semester would be finished online. The university said tuition would not be refunded.