TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- While there are many ways sterilize something, most will destroy the filtration or the fit of an N95 respirator, used widely by health care professionals on the frontlines of the virus.
But students in ASU’s Luminosity Lab have invented two machines that will end any future mask shortage, says team leader Nikhil Dave
“Those masks are quite delicate so building a system that can sterilize those masks without actually harming the filtration efficiency without harming the masks themselves was particularly important,” said Dave.
The first machine uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide to sanitize. The second relies on ozone.
“Both of them generate these sterilization agents that then circulate within a chamber then overtime sterilize whatever is placed in the chamber,” said Dave.
And unlike machines currently being used, which sterilize by the bulk, their inventions, sterilize masks on a much smaller scale and at a lower costs.
“As well as the fact that these systems were several hundreds of thousands of dollars very expensive systems,” said Dave.
Ideal they say for small businesses and restaurants.
“If we can give them a way in which they can just sterilize and reuse their existing stock of face mask then they don’t have to expand the extra capital to continue purchasing facemasks for their employees,” said Dave.
And the sterilizing doesn’t stop at masks, they say the machines can sterilize school supplies and possibly electronics, along with other PPE, like hospital gowns, gloves and shoes.
Right now the team is in talks with the Arizona governor’s office to determine how they can help get these systems out to businesses and schools across the state.