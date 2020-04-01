CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona State University student who's now quarantined tested positive for coronavirus. She didn't want to give out her name because of the online hate that has popped up toward people who caught the virus.

"I wanted to do this interview anonymously because I am a member of the ASU community," said the ASU student. "I feel like if people saw me in public, they would say, 'Oh my God. That's the girl with coronavirus.'"

The ASU student told us she tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18 after a European vacation. She's now afraid of being treated differently or receive hateful comments like a woman we interviewed who has the virus.

asu Even though she has coronavirus, she's still attending ASU classes online.

"I'm against the negativity and the online bullying," said the ASU student. "I would just want them to know, what if it was one of their family members?"

Even though she has coronavirus, she's still attending ASU classes online. None of her classmates know that she has the virus.

"I'm sitting here in class with all of these people, and it makes me sad seeing all of this stuff," the ASU student said. "No one really understands it until you have it."

She told Arizona's Family that she'll eventually beat the virus, but she hopes the hate against COVID-19 patients stops now.

"My last message would be for everyone to look out for one another," said the ASU student.