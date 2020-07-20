TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Coronavirus abruptly ended Noor Zainab's freshman year. Now, as she is getting ready to return to campus, she is still worried. "I don't want to have to pick between my health and my education," said Zainab.
But Arizona State University has options for students. Students can choose fully online, all in-person or a mix of both called "ASU Sync." But Zainab fears things could change like they did in the spring.
"Should we expect school to shutdown in a couple weeks or months? Should we be preparing to move back home or get flights? Give us some sort of clearance on what we can expect in the future," said Zainab.
An ASU spokesperson said they have safety measures in place. Testing will be available for all students and staff.
"Everyone who walks in should be tested both in the beginning of the school year and periodically every month throughout," said Zainab.
An ASU spokesperson added that all buildings will be cleaned once a day and face masks will be required. Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona will also be resuming in-person classes, while Grand Canyon University will be fully online for the first three weeks.