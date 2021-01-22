TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of Arizona State students are moving out of the dorms as the pandemic rages on. Some students say lack of transparency, little enforcement, and more online classes are driving them to pack up and leave.

"ASU is still marketing on-campus living as fun, such an experience and really pushing towards it, without acknowledging that COVID-19 is a serious problem," said one ASU student who wanted to remain anonymous.

The Barrett Honors student moved out of her dorm over winter break. She said she didn't feel safe with people quarantining on the same floor as her. However, breaking her dorm lease has turned into a fight she wasn't expecting. She filed a License Agreement Release but said she was denied.

"I really thought they would be more lenient considering the situation and especially because of how severe it has gotten since the semester has started," said the student.

Students need LARs to be approved in order to move out. According to an email sent to the student, reasons for denial include, but are not limited to: "Not sufficient documentation to support 'what has changed' since moving into the residential hall in August to warrant a release from your housing contract."

The student has appealed the decision but tells Arizona's Family she is frustrated with the push-back during a pandemic.

Meantime, an ASU spokesperson said 12,500 students were living in university housing at the start of the fall semester. They currently have about 9,200 back and expect that number to grow to about 11,000.