TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Researchers at Arizona State University's Center for Environmental Health Engineering are testing Tempe's wastewater for coronavirus.

"When you want to find out about your health, where do you go? Your doctor. And you want diagnostics run, they are run on urine and stool," said Rolf Halden, the center's director. "And so we're doing the same thing, but our patient is the city, neighborhoods."

The idea to start testing Tempe's wastewater started about two years ago when Halden and his team started testing for opioids. Now they're using similar techniques to search for COVID-19.

Halden says the coronavirus leaves markers in wastewater. Researchers can then test for those markers and figure out where coronavirus is lurking in the city.

"You can think of it like doppler radar," Halden said. "So we are out there from 10,000 feet and surveying the health of the community. And if we see a cluster of infections, then we can have a one-two punch and have emergency response move in and help to diagnose who is sick and help them to get better."

Halden says wastewater testing can pick up a wider group of people than the individual test can account for, including those who are asymptomatic. These asymptomatic carriers usually aren't being tested, but they're still shedding, and sometimes spreading coronavirus.

"[It provides] better information on what we're dealing with, the trends we're dealing with, where we're at," said Tempe City Councilman Joel Navarro.

Still, Navarro insists that the data isn't so specific that privacy concerns come into play.

"We're not going to be pinpointing certain people on what they're doing and what's going down their sewer system. That's what we're doing in a very wide area," Navarro said.

Still, city leaders are hoping that the data from this testing can be key when it comes time to safely open up Tempe and other cities.

"So we can get a real-time readout of where we are at, and we don't, you know, put a burden on the economy and the livelihood of people by having unnecessary ordinances in place," Halden said.

Currently, wastewater coronavirus data from Tempe isn't publicly available. But Councilman Navarro says more information should be released in the coming weeks.