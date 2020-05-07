TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Researchers at ASU tracking coronavirus traces in Tempe's wastewater say the concentration of viral material they're finding is on the decline. "I think we are cautiously optimistic in the signal we are seeing," said Rolf Halden, Director of the ASU Center for Environmental Health Engineering.

ASU researchers testing Tempe wastewater for coronavirus "You can think of it like doppler radar," Halden said. "So we are out there from 10,000 feet and surveying the health of the community."

The testing breaks down the City of Tempe into five different sections. In those sections, researchers have been measuring the 24-hour average of coronaviurs traces in the wastewater. If they detect a higher concentration in the wastewater, there are likely more people infected with coronavirus in that area.

Halden says this kind of testing is useful because they're able to cast a wider net than just testing people who show up at hospitals with symptoms. People with coronavirus can by asymptomatic while still spreading the virus. This wastewater testing can pick up those people who are still shedding the virus while not showing any symptoms.

Now, ASU researchers want to expand the program across the US and the world.

"We have measured and we have calculated that we could provide this service for the entire United States and for kind of 70% of people in the US within two weeks," Halden said. "And we could measure 2.1 billion people around the world in a couple of months if there's a desire to do so."

Halden says here in Arizona the cities of Gilbert and Guadalupe have joined in on testing wastewater for traces of COVID-19, but only the City of Tempe is currently making that data available in an online dashboard.

Researchers at ASU say they're also in talks with cities around the world, as governments grapple with how to detect coronavirus hot spots.