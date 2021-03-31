TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University researchers found a new COVID variant from Arizona. Not a lot is known about it, so at this point, doctors are still looking into how effective vaccines and therapies will be against it.

Researchers found 17 cases of the strain so far, with 15 of them being in Arizona. One was found in Texas, and another in New Mexico. Lab workers started seeing the variant in February.

ASU researchers discover new COVID variant in Arizona The ASU Biodesign Institute found the new COVID variant stemming from cases in Arizona.

"At the moment, I'm a little worried that the spread of this virus is so fast that may outpace our ability to get vaccines in arms," said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, The Executive Director of the ASU Biodesign Institute.

Some doctors are saying vaccinations must happen faster before COVID-19 mutates into something dangerous. As for the Arizona variant, ASU Assistant Professor Efrem Lim says, "This variant has 11 mutations across the genome that are unique to this variant, of which one of these mutations is an E484K mutation in the spike protein."

Lim says that mutation might make the Arizona strain more difficult to treat.

"If you were to look in the cell culture studies, there is a general consensus that this mutation alone is largely responsible for reducing antibody responses," said Lim. "What we don't know is the context and how it affects us in the real world."

Dr. LaBaer says putting shots in more arms to reach herd immunity is key right now.

"While it probably does reduce vaccine efficacy somewhat, not so much that they're not efficacious, at least so far, we need to do the actual clinical study, but in populations where that strain has been, at least where the South Africa strain has been prevalent, they do still see effectiveness of the vaccine," said Dr. LaBaer.

Researchers leave us with some hope.

"Should any of these variants actually matter and affect vaccine responses, the answer to that is we can always update the vaccine because right now we actually have many vaccine platforms that can be updated pretty quickly," said Lim.