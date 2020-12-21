PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona State University researcher taking part in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial says he received promising news after he got an antibody test. Marco Mangone, associate professor at ASU’s School of Life Sciences, says he now has antibodies to protect him from the virus.
“Of course, you get emotional when you do this,” says Mangone. “And when you get a response, it’s like, oh my God, finally some good news out of 2020.”
Mangone began participating in the trial last month, where some participants receive the vaccine and others receive a placebo. Mangone has not received official word that he received the vaccine, but he went on his own to obtain an antibody test to find out more.
“I was curious to do it, so I just registered for a regular antibody test,” says Mangone. “Turns out I was positive only for the spike gene, which is the one they use in this vaccine for AstraZeneca.”
Mangone and his wife have received both doses of the vaccine. He says they experienced mild symptoms after the first shot.
“We felt both very tired the day after,” says Mangone. “I got the same feeling I got the month before when I got the vaccine for the flu.”
Early analysis of AstraZeneca’s Phase 3 trials suggest different doses lead to different levels of effectiveness. Like other COVID-19 vaccines, it is unclear how long immunity can last and whether the vaccine can prevent transmission of the virus.
Mangone says he wanted to speak out to encourage others to participate in vaccine trials and to instill confidence in the process behind vaccine development.
“This is an international response, everywhere in the world,” says Mangone. “We’re all in the same boat so we all want to close this chapter and move on.”
CCT Research continues to enroll participants in the AstraZeneca trial. To participate, you must be 18 years of age or older, have good or stable health, and an increased risk of getting COVID-19. To enroll, visit their website.