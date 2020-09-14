TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University has released new numbers about how many cases of COVID-19 have been found on campus.

ASU says since Aug. 1, 1,469 students and 29 staff members, cumulatively, have tested positive for coronavirus. The numbers were posted on ASU's COVID-19 management page.

The university had faced criticism earlier this month when it released a COVID-19 update that showed fewer positive cases. After that, President Michael Crow promised that ASU would post COVID-19 stats that include the total number of cases and the number of those who have recovered.

Earlier Monday, Crow wrote letter to Arizona Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Cara Christ about his concerns regarding health practices and infractions at bars on Mill Avenue.

"The violations which are described in the attachments to this email all occurred at restaurants on Mill Avenue in Tempe and represent the kind of undisciplined and risky activity which, if not properly addressed in a timely manner, could worsen COVID-19 spread among the ASU community and in the larger community surrounding the Tempe campus," said Crow in his letter.

Also on Monday, the University of Arizona asked students to quarantine themselves for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for going to class, work or getting supplies or seeking medical treatment.