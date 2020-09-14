TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University President Michael Crow, has written a letter to Arizona Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Cara Christ about his concerns regarding health practices at bars on Mill Avenue.

He directly referenced three infractions that happened on September 5 and an additional four violations on September 6, with three being from repeat restaurant offenders.

"I wanted to bring them to your personal attention because of the importance of the enforcement of the rules for the reopening and operation of restaurants which service alcohol during this time of global pandemic. The violations which are described in the attachments to this email all occurred at restaurants on Mill Avenue in Tempe and represent the kind of undisciplined and risky activity which, if not properly addressed in a timely manner, could worsen COVID-19 spread among the ASU community and in the larger community surrounding the Tempe campus," said Crow in his letter.

His hope is that there is something being done to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 around the ASU campus.

However, the Department of Liquor went to the locations Crow mentioned in his letter - Zipps Sports Grill, 4ONE4 Pub & Pizza, and Loco Patron, where they said they found no violations to AZDHS' requirements. They didn't visit one of them - Kung Fu Tea, because it was not "an Arizona liquor licensed entity," according to a letter from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

Some of the requirements include 50% occupancy but only if the bar is converted to a restaurant service, until the states sees below a 3% positivity rate. They cannot operate as a bar until it's below 3% positivity with a 50% occupancy.

Each establishment should also enforce social distancing, use of masks for both employees and customers, provide delivery/pick-up/curbside service, follow CDC reopening guidelines and enforce healthy hygiene practices for employees and customers, according to a AZDHS. To read the full requirements, you can do so here.

Meantime, down in Tucson, the University of Arizona is asking all students to quarantine themselves for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for going to class, work or getting supplies or seeking medical treatment.

“Pima County Health Department in concert with the University of Arizona is recommending a 14-day shelter-in-place for students living on or near campus and particularly those living in congregate settings such as high rises, mini dorms, apartments with more than 10 students and our Panhellenic houses,” UA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins said.