PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University president Dr. Michael Crow said the school is managing the rise in COVID-19 cases and working toward more testing.

As of Nov. 9, ASU had 36 coronavirus cases among faculty and staff and 252 cases among students. Crow said the majority of cases involve students off-campus.

In a note to students and staff sent out Nov. 7, the school said their data shows the spread is not the result of classroom or workplace activity, but that it stems from social interactions where people are not following health protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks.

ASU study shows many AZ teens don't wear masks around friends, just strangers Experts say the study indicates a clear false sense of security with teenagers, who are thinking they're less at risk around people they know

While the cases are on the rise across the state, specifically in Maricopa county, Crow said the school's health protocols are working.

"Our management techniques are working. It requires vigilance and diligence," Crow said.

Some of the school's techniques include a daily health check app for all staff and students, symptomatic contact tracing and random testing. Crow said for the most part, everyone on campus has been compliant with health and safety protocols.

With students likely traveling for the holidays, Crow says the school has sent out information and protocols to keep everyone safe.

"We're asking everybody to test before they go home, we've got that available for everybody," Crow said.

ASU has partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services to provide a rapid result saliva test to students, staff and the public. Crow said the university has also started building new, more robust testing activities that will be ready in the spring.