TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The past year has been tough on students of all ages.

As many went back and forth from online to in-person learning, the pandemic also presented a real challenge for high schoolers looking forward to their next step.

COVID-19 precautions made it difficult for people trying to pick a college.

But now, there are new ways to check out universities. For those who don't want to travel or can't take campus tours, Amazon Prime Video shows you schools right from your couch through The College Tour series.

It's basically a virtual tour of campuses, and you hear from students, talking about their experiences at college. Arizona State University has its own episode. You'll also find episodes featuring schools in Colorado, Florida and Tennessee.

Jesus Vega was one of the ASU students chosen to be part of the show. "ASU is so big, and there are so many opportunities, and that's what drove me here," said Vega.

Now the college sophomore hopes to sell his school to prospective students. "It just really feels like a big community," said Vega.

Grad student Lily Baye-Wallace was also featured in the show. "It really makes college accessible and information about college accessible to groups where it might not normally," she said.

"For students who are out of state, or maybe don't have a chance to travel and tour colleges because of COVID, they can get to see what it's like to go to a certain college, and they don't have to go there in person to be able to do that," said Emma Broyles, an ASU sophomore.

The students hope the show helps people who are considering ASU for school.

"Wherever you choose, make sure it makes you happy," said Vega.

You can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video or ASU's website.