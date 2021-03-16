TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While we’ve already reached one million fully-vaccinated Arizonans, COVID-19 testing is still just as important as it has been all along. Now ASU has an easy drop-off test for students and employees to take whenever they want. It’s called Devils’ drop-off, and it’s available at more than 30 locations at all 4 Arizona state campuses.
“It’s so much easier,” said Biodesign Institute lab coordinator Emily Williams. “You just grab it on your way into work.” Because of her work, Williams gets tested for COVID very regularly.
“We get emails weekly from the people -- ‘Go ahead! Do your test for this week!’” she said. “There’s a lot of encouragement for people to take tests weekly, keep everything under control.”
The free test kits have a vial for the saliva sample, a straw to help collect it, an instruction card, and a baggie to put the vial in once specimen collection is complete. The instructions tell people how to register the barcodes on the side of the vial. The beauty, associate Biodesign research professor Vel Murugan explained, is people can drop their sample off at any time, and the results still come within 48 hours.
“Everything is the same except we tried to make it easier for people to come and give samples,” he said.
ASU student Nikhil Dholaria remembers the drive-through testing sites ASU offered early in the pandemic.
“I feel like [the drop-off tests] might be a little bit better and easier for students because as everyone’s walking on campus, they can just come pick it up,” he said.
With no appointments and no cost, Murugan hopes the do-it-yourself tests help prevent another surge in cases.
“Now that the infection rate is low, it’s definitely easier for contact tracing to contact everybody who tested positive,” he said.
He says it’s important for everyone – even those who have been vaccinated – to continue to get tested regularly. Another positive impact from Devils’ Drop-off is that ASU doesn’t need near as many people to collect samples. Murugan hopes those people will instead be able to help administer shots at vaccine PODS.