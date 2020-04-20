TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life has become a juggling act for 31-year-old Megan Nichols. She is studying to become a nurse practitioner, but when the pandemic hit, Nichols didn't hesitate to join the fight against COVID-19.
"Health care is a career that I chose, even though a pandemic is not something that anyone signs up for, but it does come with the territory," said Nichols.
Nichols starts her day sometimes suited up in protective gear, performing coronavirus tests. She also screens essential workers through a COVID-19 hotline.
"Triaging symptoms over the phone and determining if they have been exposed or the risk of exposure. Do I need to put them in quarantine," said Nichols.
Then it is all studying. Nichols is set to graduate in May with her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
Balancing work and school isn't easy for the registered nurse. Yet, she finds purpose in helping her community. She is learning firsthand on the frontlines, the power of her skills during critical times.
"Whatever I can do to try and help this process move along so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy and society. That does help give me drive," said Nichols.