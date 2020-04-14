TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some preliminary findings out of studies at Arizona State University paint two very likely pictures for Arizona as this pandemic goes on.
The first: How much wearing masks in public could actually help. And the second: How much worse cases could be than reported in our state.
The research is the work of several months crammed into two weeks, now submitted to the Journal of Infectious Disease Modeling. Steffen Eikenberry, a post doctoral scholar at ASU and one of the authors of the study, has been crunching the numbers, knowing they were needed, and fast. “The model suggests that cases are underreported,” Eikenberry said.
One of the factors they looked at was how many more cases of COVID-19 there could be in Arizona compared to what’s reported.
They used Arizona’s reported death data and came to an eye-opening initial finding, assuming many who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are not getting tested.
“Our best guess parameter? It’s somewhere on the order of about 3 to 5 times underreporting,” Eikenberry said. “Most of the population has still not gotten this disease so that means most people are still not immune.”
But he and his team did find something that can dramatically help with that: wearing masks in public. A bulk of their study focused on the effectiveness of masks.
By creating hypothetical models, their calculations showed even homemade masks could be beneficial, if most people actually commit to wearing masks while out.
“Even relatively ineffective masks, if they’re being used by most of the population... near universal coverage as possible… can actually have a significant effect,” he said.
Eikenberry said even though these findings are preliminary, they do believe they are absolutely strong enough to show that wearing masks, in every type of scenario, could save thousands of lives.