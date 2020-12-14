PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Arizona State University is scaling up its volunteer investigative team and needs your help.

Right now, the university has 200 active volunteers working as case investigators or contact tracers. They work exclusively from home and primarily investigate cases out of Maricopa County.

"The goal is not to find every case or cluster, the goal is to try to make a difference, any time we can have a high-quality discussion with a case and understand what’s standing in the way of someone isolating and helping them through that experience," said Associate Professor Megan Jehn.

Back in March, ASU quickly created an online call center and data platform and started training volunteers. So far, the team has made over 30,000 calls.

The case investigators call a person who has just been diagnosed with COVID-19 to try to figure out when the case was most infectious, talk to them about resources available and answer any questions.

"I have had calls last up to 30-40 minutes if it is a complex case if someone wants someone to talk to. I know people are going through isolation at this time when we are calling them, sometimes they haven't talked to people in a long time so it’s just providing that comfort," said ASU senior Julia Jackman.

Jackman started volunteering in August and then got her mom involved shortly after that.

"It's important to me that a person answers the phone and I want them to know there is a whole bunch of people pulling for them, there are resources out there available, and in this unsettling and uncertain time, there is a whole group that can help provide support," mom Jennifer Jackman said.

After the case investigators speak with the person who has just been diagnosed with COVID-19, they pass along their case to the contact tracing team who start to call people who may have been exposed.

Julia says it's been a valuable experience and has given her the opportunity to help others through a challenging time.

"My mom and I shared at the beginning of the pandemic it was really difficult to sit at home and feel like we weren’t able to do much, and so this gave me opportunity to feel like I’m able to give back to my community and alleviate some of the burden that people are feeling as a result of COVID-19," Julia said.

If you are interested in volunteering to be part of the case investigation or contact tracing team, send an email to asupublichealth@gmail.com