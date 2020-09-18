TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University announced Friday that they are making some changes to the end of the fall semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students taking in-person classes won't be returning to the classroom after Thanksgiving break, according to the university. All classes will move online as students finish out the semester, which will now be ending December 4.

ASU said fall in-person exams are now canceled. They were set to take place during the week of December 7-12. Now, finals will be during the last day of class during the week of November 30. ASU has been in the spotlight after COVID-19 cases spiked on campus. The university had also faced criticism earlier this month when it released a COVID-19 update that showed fewer positive cases. After that, President Michael Crow promised that ASU would post COVID-19 stats that include the total number of cases and the number of those who have recovered.

Students say things have definitely changed around the campus. "You don't see the clubs on the campus, you don't see the spiritual stuff on the campus. The little things going on right now. I just feel for everybody and I feel bad. I feel sad. Seriously, I feel sad," said Jamar Marshall, an ASU freshman.

The university also announced that all fall graduation ceremonies will be virtual. In a letter sent to students, ASU said the current health circumstances will not permit them from hosting in-person ceremonies.

For the 2021 spring semester, ASU said, "Students will have access to on-campus, in-person, technology-enhanced learning environments; ASU Sync, the synchronous, technology-enhanced and fully interactive remote learning using live lectures via Zoom; and iCourses delivered entirely online with lectures available on demand."