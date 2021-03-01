PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University is partnering with the Arizona Department of Health Services to help K-12 schools across Arizona get free COVID-19 resources.
The new program will assist school districts throughout the state get access to free COVID-19 testing, professional training for teachers and other related needs. This includes underserved areas.
So far, 14 school districts have already been working with the program, according to a press release from ASU. Districts include both rural and urban areas in the Valley, Tucson, Flagstaff, Globe, Miami, and Yuma.
“We must find ways to live with the virus; we can’t just sit and wait it out,’’ ASU President Michael M. Crow said. “That is especially true in K-12 schools. Having schools and classrooms open is critical to the long-term academic, emotional, social and economic success of thousands of our youth."
The goal is for ASU to help districts have access to testing and increase testing in areas that are underserved as well as being able to expand to other districts around the state. They hope to be able to also make testing more available for students and parents.
“The challenges are daunting, for schools and teachers and families alike. We want to do anything we can to help. That’s why we created this COVID-19 school support program designed to help K-12 schools and districts around the state, and beyond," said Crow.
Participating school districts:
- Amphitheater School District
- Avondale Elementary
- Cartwright School District
- Chandler Unified School District
- Flagstaff Unified School District
- Glendale Elementary School District
- Globe Unified School District
- Mesa Unified School District
- Miami Unified School District
- Roosevelt School District
- Tempe Elementary School District
- Tucson Unified School District
- Yuma Elementary School District
- Vista College Preparatory