TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Are you or anyone you know planning to apply to Arizona State University for Fall 2021? ASU has decided to no longer require standardized test scores the SAT and ACT for admission of merit scholarships according to an e-mail that went out to potential students.
The reason? COVID-19. Implementing young people to gather in one room for hours to take a required test didn’t seem like the best idea when trying to slow the spread of the virus.
ASU will continue to have other requirements to apply including four years of math and English, three years of lab sciences, two years of social sciences and same second language, and one year of fine arts or career and technical education.
To be admitted, you need to be the in top 25% in your high school graduating class and have at least a 3.0 GPA.
The deadline for priority admission is November 1. If interested in applying, you can do so here. Once you submit your application, you can submit your community college or high school transcript.
ASU encourages potential students to submit their applications as soon as possible in order to be considered for scholarship eligibility in the beginning of October and of course be some of the first students’ applications to be reviewed.
“The earlier you apply, the sooner you’ll get an admission decision and the more financial aid you might receive,” per ASU’s e-mail.
For more information from ASU, click here.