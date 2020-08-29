TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The rise in COVID-19 cases at Arizona State University campuses is drawing concern from faculty, students and health experts. Late Friday night, ASU reported that 452 students and 28 faculty and staff tested positive for the virus. Those positive cases are out of 37,149 people who have been tested.
"The fact that we finally get a website with some information on a Friday night is deeply frustrating," said Jenny Brian, a senior lecturer and faculty fellow at ASU's Barrett, The Honors College.
Brian is part of the ASU Community Care Coalition, a group of students and faculty voicing concern about returning to campus amid the pandemic. Now, they are pushing for more transparency from the university.
"What is frustrating is despite repeated demands for aggregated data of COVID-19 stats by campus location, we still don't have that information," said Brian.
Meantime, an ASU spokesperson said they are reporting all cases to the state health department, adding that ADHS shares COVID-19 data by zip code, including ones that are home to ASU campuses. But others, like Valley physician Andrew Carroll, said more detailed data about hot spots on campus is crucial, especially those who are high risk.
"Giving a blanket number on the entire campus doesn't give people the information they need to make those decisions for themselves," said Carroll.
Carroll said the rapid rise in cases among the ASU community is concerning.
"Those people have been hanging out on campus asymptomatic and transmitting the illness. That number is going to grow exponentially," said Carroll. "We are probably going to see a case load between two to 4,000 cases within the next month."
An ASU spokesperson said they are concerned about the uptick in cases. As of now, plans are to continue in-person learning, but they will continue to monitor.