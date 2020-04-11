TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Instagram page @asucoachjoe is a window into Arizona State football - a behind-the-scenes look at how Sports Performance Coach Joe Connolly gets the Sun Devils bigger, faster, and stronger.
These days, Coach Joe's videos of the team training look a little different.
"One guy was using like, a duffel bag - it almost looked a hockey bag, full of - I'm not even sure what was in it, but it looked heavy, he was doing deadlifts with that," recalls Connolly, talking about unique tools he has seen players use at home.
Connolly's also had players send him videos of "milk jug rows," "backpack squats," and "water cooler lunges." After spring practice was canceled and the team was sent home, Connolly made a workout manual from scratch. It allows some creativity for players who might not have access to barbells and dumbbells.
Connolly explains that he'll tell guys, "Like, 'hey, if you don't have this, do this. If you don't have this, do this.' And then, ultimately, 'if you don't have anything, just use your body weight.'"
Right now, Connolly says he's checking in with each player weekly, to go over any questions and off form critiques. It's virtual coaching via his cell phone, and it's what he expects to do for at least the next few months.
"It's certainly not natural to me. If I'm calling my wife, we don't call on FaceTime, we call the old way," laughs Connolly.
Unnatural though it may be, Connolly says he can do enough from a distance to keep the Sun Devils' edge, and to get them ready for fall.
All the home workouts are voluntary though, per NCAA rules.
Connolly, talking about the decisions the college athletes have away from campus, says, "'I could sit down and I could watch another episode of Love is Blind on Netflix, or Tiger King, or whatever it is, or I could get an hour workout in, like Coach Joe wants.' They're just not hearing my scream it at them, they're having to develop that inner drive a little more by themselves."
Peering through the window that is Coach Joe's Instagram page, it seems like the Sun Devils are doing just that.
Connolly, putting a period on the unforeseen circumstances says, "It'll be okay. We'll figure it out."