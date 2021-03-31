PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While we continue to fight COVID-19 in real life, Arizona State University educators created a pandemic simulation game where players can create their own pandemic response. It is called Covid-Sim and the creators hope it helps educate people on how to slow the spread of the virus effectively.
"The nice thing about Covid-Sim is that it is all imaginary, although the science is real," said Charles Kazilek, one of the game creators.
In the game, you create your own city and population size. Then, you decide how you want to respond to an outbreak with safety measures like masks, social distancing and vaccine distribution.
"You can do a bunch of different scenarios so it is a great way to explore how these precautions and vaccines can really drop the number of hospitalizations and deaths," said Kazilek.
While it is called a game, the creators said they want people to understand the gravity of the pandemic and the consequences of not taking action to slow the spread of the virus.
"We know that is a serious subject. These are simulations; it is just sort of this more engaging way of exploring this information," said Kazilek.
Kazilek said he hopes to get Covid-Sim in classrooms across the state.