TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students at Arizona State University are raising concerns about the COVID daily health check at the school.
They said students are lying about COVID symptoms to see if anything happens or what ASU does, but said nothing is happening at all. So, Arizona’s Family asked ASU how they're monitoring the virus through the health check.
“It is just so easy to lie on that,” said ASU junior Jack Johnson. “For me, that’s a little concerning.”
Johnson says students are doing it to be funny, but it's highlighting a lack of action.
“People are putting diarrhea as their symptoms for three consecutive weeks, and no one has reached out to them, and a couple of other people have done that, and it’s weird. I think they just implemented it as a way to collect data, and they don’t really have a strategy if people say yes,” Johnson said.
Arizona’s Family asked multiple staff and students to show us what happens if they report COVID symptoms.
A graphic pops up that says, "sorry you aren't feeling well," then encourages them to self-isolate and schedule a doctor's appointment.
We asked ASU if they contact students who submit symptoms on the health check. Officials said it's not actually an enforcement tool, but rather a way to promote awareness and encourage responsible behavior.
Officials said the university only gets notified and becomes involved if a student already has a positive COVID test, or reports a positive test. Johnson said that makes the app check feel pointless, and would like the school to do more.
“I really hope that they take another look at the daily health check,” he said.
Students are also told if they don't do the daily health check, they'll be locked out of their ASU accounts. The university reminds students they offer free COVID saliva tests at any time.