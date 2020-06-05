PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The coronavirus pandemic ended the school year for colleges and universities abruptly in the spring and will continue to lead to changes you can expect in the fall. These changes not only include types of classes such as in-person and online but also the schedule for the fall term.
Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University are approaching the new upcoming school year much differently.
ASU Plans
ASU classes will begin classes August 20. They will be offering three options for on-campus classes this year including ASU immersion, ASU Sync and iCourses.
- ASU immersion will be in-person classes that will be on-campus.
- ASU Sync will have lectures available through Zoom and will be a fully interactive remote learning. Occasionally there will be in-person classes but majority will be remote. When you can't attend, you can access the class through Sync.
- iCourses will provide classes entirely online and lectures will be available on demand.
When on campus, staff and students will be required to wear a face mask while inside the buildings. Classrooms will be cleaned daily and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned additionally. Cleaning and sanitizing supplies will be in every classroom. There will also be a reduction in attendance in classrooms by half.
COVID-19 testing will be available for staff and students.
"The university houses a CLIA-certified* testing lab at the Biodesign Institute and has been implementing testing for frontline health care workers, first responders and critical infrastructure employees since April. ASU will provide a saliva-based COVID-19 test and will prioritize testing for any student or employee who is exhibiting symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Turnaround time for test results is 24-48 hours."
ASU will have more vacant rooms in on-campus housing to provide physical distancing that will also assist in creating isolation spaces if needed. There will be restrictions in common areas and outdoor community areas. Face masks will be required and high-traffic areas will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitizer stations will be available too.
ASU will have pre-packaged utensils in all eating areas on campus plus touchless payments, physical distancing in lines and Plexiglas barriers. These areas will be cleaned regularly as well.
In-person and virtual fitness programs will be available for students through ASU Sync and vary case-by-case. Campus shuttle will continue to have social distancing and will be cleaned regularly.
For staff, there will be social distancing measures in place, limited travel and access to COVID-19 testing. Classrooms and residence halls will be cleaned regularly and will go through a regular fogging system cleanse.
Out-of-state and international students may not be able to start the system on campus right away but can learn through ASU Sync for the first half of the semester before attending in-person. Staff will work with students to accommodate the different time zones too.
NAU Plans
NAU classes will start and end earlier this year. Classes will begin August 12 and will end before Thanksgiving.
NAU will be making sure that there is physical distancing in the classroom and making sure students and staff can get tested and screened.
NAUFlex will be adopted for the fall term that will make the classroom experience available in the classroom and online. Each classroom will be set up to stream the classes so you don't miss one due to the pandemic concerns.
Students will still be able to live and eat on campus but with a few guidelines including social distancing, enhanced clean, and analyzing the housing configuration so that physical distancing can apply. Students will also find that there will be wait times with the help of technology for student facilities recreation, kitchens and laundry facilities.
Staff will be required to complete mandatory health and safety training to understand the health and safety risks better. Hand sanitizer will available throughout campus and high-traffic areas will be cleaned more.
NAU also recommends to keep up your person hygiene, keep social distancing, wear face masks and use hand sanitizer. Students will get a welcome kit that comes with a reusable face mask and hand sanitizer.
Hosting campus events such as athletic games will be determined on a later date but voluntary student-athlete workouts are scheduled to start June 15 in a phase-in plan set up by ASU.
