PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Our state's next attorneys face a tough decision with little time to decide in taking the bar exam. They have two days to decide if they want to take it in person this month or wait until October to take it online.
"I don't think I can have my family worrying about me like that," said Yesenia Gamez.
The University of Arizona law graduate told Arizona's Family she feels unsafe in taking the Arizona bar exam in person during this pandemic. In part because her uncle died from coronavirus.
"It was terrible," said Gamez. "When he passed away, we couldn't have a funeral."
A spokesperson for the Arizona Supreme Court said in a statement:
"As of today, the July bar exam is scheduled to take place. About 650 people registered for the exam and about 575 remain registered for the July administration. The other 75 have opted to take the October 2020 online exam or the February 2021 exam. July test takers have until this Friday to opt for one of the other dates. Those attending in person will be seated one person per table in the Phoenix Convention Center to ensure social distancing. Examinees and proctors will be assigned to one of three different spaces with staggered start times, which the Court will communicate to test takers by email. Face coverings will be required, in addition to temperature checks. Proctors will ensure social distancing and safety protocols are followed throughout entry, the exam, and during breaks."
"I don't think it's enough," said Gamez. "Even though we are going to be social distancing, we are going to be in one room with at least 200 people."
Five Arizona Democrat state representatives sent a letter to Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel expressing concern over the current plan. They urged him to postpone the July bar exam or reverse his denial for diploma privilege, which would admit 2020 law grads into the bar without taking the exam. Gamez hopes something changes before Friday's deadline to decide on which exam to take. If not, she'll take the October online exam, pushing back the start to her career.
"I think the issue is we don't want to choose between our health and our family's health and our careers," said Gamez.