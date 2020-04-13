TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A nonprofit advocating for seniors is urging Gov. Doug Ducey to name nursing homes with COVID-19 cases. AARP sent a letter to the governor on April 13, which argued releasing the information on care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases will not violate privacy rights.
“Wouldn’t you want to know?” asks Dana Kennedy, state director for Arizona AARP. “When we don’t share that information, when we’re not transparent, people wonder why.”
A spokesman from the governor’s office told Arizona’s Family one of Ducey’s recent executive orders requires the tracking of coronavirus cases occurring in care homes. The Arizona Department of Health Services says it is preparing the data to be released to the public. That information will come too late for one Tucson family.
“Why does somebody have to die before all this comes out?” asks Nora Gonzalez.
Gonzalez’s brother, 47-year-old Jesus Robles, died March 26 from COVID-19. The father of five required around the clock care after he was paralyzed 18 years ago in a car accident. Robles lived at Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehab.
“All he said was his chest was hurting and that’s when my sister-in-law told him, you know, to tell the nurses,” says Gonzalez. “From there, we didn’t hear nothing.”
Gonzalez says the family learned Robles had been taken to the hospital and was on life support.
“We didn’t know why he was in there,” says Gonzalez. “The nursing home didn’t call us. The hospital didn’t call us until they said, can we disconnect him.”
Days after Robles died, Sapphire of Tucson announced it had 27 confirmed coronavirus cases.
“If they would have let us know, we could have got him out of there,” says Gonzalez.
Arizona Coronavirus Cases (as of April 13):
- Total deaths: 122
- Total cases: 3,707
- Private Laboratory: 3,528
- Arizona State Public Health: 174
- Number of People Tested: 43,347 (This number includes both state lab tests and tests conducted at private labs)
- Navajo Nation: 698 total cases, 481 of those cases are in Arizona with 24 total deaths. It is not clear how many of those deaths are in Arizona.(That number is not reflective of the overall state number and stats come directly from Navajo Nation)
Cases by County
- Apache: 89
- Cochise: 16
- Coconino: 253
- Gila: 3
- Graham: 2
- Greenlee: 2
- La Paz: 4
- Maricopa: 2,020
- Mohave: 45
- Navajo: 345
- Pima: 668
- Pinal: 168
- Santa Cruz: 10
- Yavapai:65
- Yuma: 17
She says families must know if they’re loved one is at risk of catching COVID-19 so they can make the right decisions to keep them safe.
“I’m going to miss him,” says Gonzalez. “Him coming over, holidays, Easter. I missed him because he was always here.”
Arizona’s Family has tried to reach Sapphire of Tucson multiple times for comment. Our phone calls and emails have not been returned.