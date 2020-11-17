TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes in Arizona, Banner Health says it is reinstating its "no visitors policy" at its Tucson locations.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner – University Medicine locations in Tucson. This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, including clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations.

"We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community," said a Banner Health news release.

There are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions:

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will also be permitted but must leave after the birth.

Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility.

End of life visitations will be accommodated.

Everyone who enters a Banner – University Medicine facility is subject to a health screening to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. They must have their own mask which should be worn at all times while inside Banner facilities.

Many Arizona hospitals put strict precautions in place when the pandemic started. But Banner eased off of those restrictions back in September.

At that time, Banner began allowing one visitor per patient per day in most in-patient areas of hospitals in the metropolitan Phoenix, Tucson and Casa Grande areas. Visits were allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and visitors were told they could only stay for a maximum of three hours per day.