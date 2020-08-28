FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scientists here in Arizona are helping to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, but will Americans take it once it's available? That's the concern of medical experts.

TGen in Flagstaff is helping their affiliate, the City of Hope in California with developing the coronavirus vaccine. Scientists are telling Arizona's Family why it takes so long to develop a vaccination for a virus that's changed the world so quickly.

"The first part is designing, developing and understanding what part of the virus to target," said TGen's Dr. John Altin. "The second part is if you have a good candidate in hand, it still takes time to trial the vaccine."

Dr. Altin said a vaccine gets your immune system to recognize then fight a specific part of the virus. It takes a lot of time to make sure it's safe and works properly, trial run after trial run first on animals, lastly with people.

"And often that takes months to see if there's a significant difference between people who received the vaccine and those who received a placebo," said Dr. Altin.

Even if scientists develop a successful vaccination. Medical experts are concerned that some Americans won't take it. They may be fearful of misinformation about vaccines like the belief the flu vaccine causes autism.

"That has been disproven," said Dr. Frank LoVecchio, a doctor for a Valley ER. Dr. LoVecchio said vaccinations are important because they create herd immunity, which means a certain amount of the population is protected from the virus that then limits its spread.

"Let's say my child doesn't get measles, and they never got vaccinated, and they're safe, and that is because all of the other children in school are vaccinated for measles," said Dr. LoVecchio. "But if none of those children are vaccinated, 9/10 exposed to measles by air would get it."

The wait continues for the COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors hope you'll get it once it's here.