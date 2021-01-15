PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After the state announced that it is expanding the age range for people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine to 65-and-up, some who are 75-and-older who haven’t been able to get an appointment yet are worried they’re being left behind.

Ralph Hernandez says he tried signing his 75-year-old wife up for a shot, but every time he entered her information on the state’s website, there were no more appointments available.

“As a matter of fact, I’m not even gonna do it again,” Hernandez said. “I mean, I’ve done it four times already, and it is totally ridiculous.”

Other seniors wrote Arizona’s Family complaining of long wait times when calling the state’s helpline and a complicated process online for those who aren’t computer literate.

The state says that appointments for the 24/7 State Farm Stadium site are now booked through January. Sign-ups for February appointments at that site and the new Phoenix Municipal Stadium site will begin on January 19.

“What we would say is keep working at getting that appointment,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We will open up additional appointments.”

Dr. Christ says they expanded the age range after guidance from the CDC and gave counties more flexibility.

Maricopa County is still keeping its age range for vaccinations at 75-years-old and above, leading to some confusion among those trying to get vaccinated.

Both the county and state acknowledge a pent-up demand for the vaccine. However, officials say there currently isn’t enough supply for everyone who wants it.