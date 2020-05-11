Art therapy helps some Arizonans cope with stress during isolation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Laurel Stiffler is isolated at home taking care of her 100-year-old mother during the COVID-19 crisis and is turning to art to help deal with her restlessness.

"It takes the feelings and all, and it makes sense of them," said Stiffler, using art therapy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. "It's something to do. It takes up a lot of time and, without even thinking about the feeling, the drawings just take place."

The drawing she did of the 24-hour clock is an example of those many drawings. She says it represents too many hours in the day.

"I went back the next day and recreated that drawing in a more positive light. But producing something like that, yes it takes care of the anxiety," said Stiffler.

Kevin Christopher, owner and coach at Sonoran Life Coaching, is Stiffler's life coach. He says painting on canvas, to creating vision boards, to sketching self-portraits can relief stress.

"There is a whole subconscious process involved when we create art," said Christopher. "Its gonna block out things we worry about that we can't control, and things we don't understand."

Stiffler is turning out new pieces almost every day, trying to find the positivity and laughter in each one she creates.

"I wish everyone would give themselves permission to draw, write or doddle. Art comes in many forms, and I think it's important to us especially now," said Stiffler.