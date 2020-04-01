GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - From old hospitals to warehouses, Arizona is looking at options for buildings that can be used to care for people if the state sees a surge in coronavirus cases.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Wednesday.

"Obviously, with a facility like this, the attraction is this huge amount of space right here, absolutely," said Bob Klein with the Army Corps of Engineers. "That would hold a thousand plus beds easily."

Part of the team determined if the stadium where the Arizona Cardinals play could be transformed into a hospital, inspecting key factors like structural and environmental stability to air conditioning and electrical issues.

After the initial evaluation, the state has the final say on locations and will determine if the stadium should be used for coronavirus or non-coronavirus patients.

"They want enough facilities to handle 4,000 beds," Klein said.

Ten potential sites in Arizona have been evaluated. St. Luke's Hospital, which was closed last November, was selected and is being reopened. It could be ready in less than three weeks. Less conventional options include the closed Fiesta Mall in Mesa.

"We're looking at the center, not only the food court. We are looking at the four anchors, Macy's, Best Buy, those are probably the best areas to put patients," said Klein.

Hospitals have been ordered to double their patient capacity. Most likely, acutely ill patients suffering from COVID-19 would not be brought to locations like State Farm Stadium. But all options are being examined with the spread of the virus still unknown.

"If it's a COVID patient, than there is an issue with virus and infection control," said Klein.

+3 Army Corps of Engineers aids Arizona as virus surge looms The state is looking to reopen two closed Phoenix hospitals and convert a specialty hospital.

The Corps of Engineers said Arizona has so many buildings that are good options that the state would most likely not have to resort to putting up tents to care for patients.