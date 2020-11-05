PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) –Hours after the Arizona Department of Health Services announced more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases statewide – the largest single-day increase since Aug. 1 – Dr. Cara Christ put out a video about the trends we’re seeing with the coronavirus.

As of Thursday morning, Arizona had 252,768 cases of COVID-19 throughout the states and was reporting 6,087 deaths.

“The increase this fall was expected with more Arizonans returning to school and reopening of many businesses,” the ADHS director explained. “While Arizona is currently experiencing an increase in cases, the magnitude is not as great as the state experienced over the summer and not as substantial as we see in other states.”

When it comes to benchmarks for schools and businesses to open, Christ said Arizona is still in the moderate range, but rates and percent positivity are increasing in many counties.

“The age group most impacted is our 20-44-year-olds,” she explained. That age group accounts for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases statewide. “Among this age group, college-age individuals are seeing the highest number of cases.”

Christ noted that there are several ways the virus spreads, including small household gatherings, gatherings of college-age students, and people gathering in public places.

While the number of cases is on the rise, Christ said our hospitals still have “sufficient capacity” in their inpatient and ICU units to take care of those who need it even though the number of beds in use has been increasing over the past few weeks.

“With the data showing COVID-19 actively circulating in our communities, Arizonans need to remain vigilant,” Christ said, explaining that her agency remains “on high alert” and is doing what it can to slow transmission of the virus and ensure that Arizonans have access to care.

She reiterated what she’s been saying for months now. “We know that masks are one of the most effective methods for preventing COVID-19 transmission,” she said. “We urge all Arizonans to appropriately wear a mask whether or not they live in an area with a mandate.”

In addition to wearing masks, ADHS also is encouraging Arizonans to get a flu shot. While a vaccine for COVID-19 is not available yet, Christ said the agency is ramping up to distribute it when it does come out.

She also pointed out that Arizonans have an advantage over those in cold-weather states as we head into winter. While people in a large chunk of the country will be heading indoors to avoid the cold, we can enjoy the outdoors “where there is better ventilation, and it is easier to physically distance.”

“We encourage everyone to move gatherings outside while following other COVID-19 precautions, Christ continued. “We know these strategies work.”

Wearing a mask in public

Physically distancing by at least 6 feet

Washing hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid large gatherings

Stay home if you feel sick