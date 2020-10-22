PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The number of positive coronavirus tests in Arizona is at its highest point since August. Dr. Cara Christ told Arizona’s Family Thursday morning that the Arizona Department of Health Services is concerned and keeping a close eye on things both here and throughout the county.

“Most states are experiencing an increase in the number of cases,” she said. “It’s not the time to panic, but it’s definitely time to remain vigilant,” she said.

The average positivity rate for this week (since Sunday) is up to 7%. Last week’s was 5%. Before that, Arizona spent several weeks at 4%.

One of the significant concerns here is that schools might have to revert to distance learning, but we’re not there yet.

Over the summer, AZDHS put guidelines for schools that look at three metrics – cases per county, percent positivity in the county, and COVID-like illness (CLI) in the region. There are three levels for each – minimal, moderate, and substantial.

“Right now, all counties in Arizona are either moderate, or we have Greenlee, which is still in minimal,” Christ said. “We would recommend to the school districts and their counties that they move back into a virtual [learning plan] if all three metrics are back into the substantial range.”

As of Thursday morning, Maricopa County was reporting 30 active COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and two closed cases. An outbreak as defined by the county is when two or more students or staff members "who could have been close contacts only in the school" are diagnosed with COVID-19 within 14 days of each other. A closed outbreak means 28 days have gone by without a new case that could have been transmitted at the school.

Arizona still has not fully reopened for business since the summer’s shut down. Those businesses that are open or operating in limited capacities might have to close again if Arizona moves back into the substantial range for case count, positivity and CLI.

One of the many things AZDHS has been focusing on is compliance with coronavirus-related recommendations and mandates. The agency has received more than 3,000 complaints covering roughly 1,700 businesses. Christ says AZDHS has talked to or visited more than 1,500 of those and worked with them to bring them into compliance and make sure they’re following the best practices to keep people as safe as possible.

“When they’re not, we’ve been closing them down until they can agree to following the recommendations,” she said.

It’s been a long and tiring road for everyone, but Christ reiterated how important it is for people to keep up their good habits.

“All of us are getting tired of wearing the masks and staying away from loved ones, but this is, for a while, how we have to behave,” she said. “We have to make sure that we’re wearing the masks to protect others. … We know that masks are the best prevention method we have right now,” Christ said. Social distancing – staying at least 6 feet away from others – and staying home when you’re sick (or keeping kids home when they’re sick) are also extremely important.

And there’s one more thing.

“One of the most important things you can do right now is go get an influenza shot,” Christ continued.