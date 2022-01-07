PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona reported nearly 15-thousand new COVID cases Friday, and the omicron variant is spreading quickly. The state health department's leading advisor thinks a new COVID pill and help from the military could ease the burden on hospitals. Arizona recently got a shipment of Pfizer's new COVID pills.
"If you're an older person, and you have high blood pressure and obesity and diabetes, and you're at higher risk, this kind of helps you to get through it as opposed to getting really hurt bad by the virus," said Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th U.S. Surgeon General and Senior Advisor to Governor Ducey on public health emergency preparedness.
Dr. Carmona hopes the 1,100 treatments will help keep people out of the ICU and ER. With the medicine still in short supply, he says the state is asking doctors only to prescribe it to high-risk patients. Carmona said the state is requesting more of the pills.
"In all fairness, there's 50 states knocking on the door for that same medication, so we're probably not going to get everything we want, but we're going to do the best we can," said Carmona.
To help with staffing, the health department said hospitals can go to the state and request paramedics and active-duty military members. From there, the state will go to the federal government to see if we can get that help.
"We have a shortage of nurses, for instance," said Carmona. "Well, could we bring paramedics into the hospital and work in emergency rooms and ICUs, assisting the nurses, and the nurses are still in charge, but they have more manpower to be able to get the job done?"
AZDHS said 20 paramedics were given to hospitals in Sierra Vista and Yuma to assist nurses, and the federal government is sending a clinical team to Yuma's medical center. So far, the state says none of those resources have been sent to hospitals in Maricopa County. Carmona still believes the best way to protect everyone is by getting vaccinated.
"The more it spreads, the more variants we get," said Carmona. "The more variants we get, sooner or later we're going to get a variant that is very bad, that maybe our vaccines won't work against."